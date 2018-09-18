Homicide detectives investigate death of man assaulted at downtown Edmonton bar

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 74-year-old man who was assaulted at a downtown bar earlier this month.

The assault happened on Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Central Social Hall at 109th Street and Jasper Avenue, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Patrol officers responded to a call at that location at about 1:30 a.m.

The injured man was treated and transported to hospital with injuries "that did not appear to be life-threatening at the time," police said.

The man died in hospital a week later as a result of his injuries.

An autopsy performed Tuesday determined the death to be a homicide. Police said they're not releasing the cause of death at this time.

Investigators want to talk to patrons or employees who were at the Central Social Hall late on the evening of Sept. 7, or in the early hours of the next morning.

Police did not release the man's name.