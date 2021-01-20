Edmonton's latest homicide victim identified as 49-year-old man

A man shot to death on the weekend has been identified as 49-year-old Dion William McCallum.

Police were called to a home near 105th Avenue and 157th Street in west Edmonton at about 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

They found McCallum inside with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died in hospital.

An autopsy Tuesday confirmed he died from the wound.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with surveillance video, such as doorbell cameras or dash-cam video, to contact them.

They are also asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area around 5:45 a.m. Sunday to call them.