Edmonton homicide detectives investigate disappearance of woman last seen in July

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a woman who was reported missing in August but who hasn't been seen or heard from since July.

Nicole Frenchman, 23, was reported missing on Aug. 10 but there was no indication at the time of foul play, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Friday.

Investigators later learned that the last communication from Frenchman's phone was a full month earlier, in the early morning hours of July 10.

On that date, she was seen getting into a larger, possibly grey pickup truck with oversized tires and lift kit in the Kingsway area, the news release said.

"Police have found no other evidence of life since then," police said in the news release. "Her disappearance is now being treated as suspicious."

Frenchman is five feet four inches tall and about 130 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she has several noticeable tattoos, including a blue tattoo of a woman wearing a crown on her upper right chest, a dreamcatcher on her right forearm and a flower and a dollar sign on her right hand.