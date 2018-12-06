Two children found dead in southeast Edmonton apartment suite

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious deaths of two young children found Wednesday in an apartment suite in southeast Edmonton.

Officers initially responded at about 5:30 p.m. to an emergency call about an assault on a woman in the King Edward Park neighbourhood, Edmonton police said Thursday in a news release.

When officers arrived at the scene, near 79th Avenue and 71st Street, they found a woman in distress who had serious injuries.

About three hours later, another call came in to report a man acting erratically who had broken into a garage near 73rd Street and 80th Avenue. The man was arrested and remains in custody.

"It was later determined that the male was a suspect in relation to the assault of the female at 79th Avenue and 71st Street," police said in the news release.

Further investigation led patrol officers back to an apartment suite in Allen Manor at 7920 71st St, where two children were found dead.

The police homicide section continues to investigate. Autopsies have yet to be scheduled.

Police have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to provide an update about the investigation.