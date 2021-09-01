Edmonton homicide detectives investigate shooting death of 46-year-old man
Byron Harvey died of a gunshot wound Aug. 24, Edmonton police said in a news release Wednesday.
A 46-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a shooting death last week in a northeast Edmonton residence.
Byron Harvey, who lived in Edmonton, died of a gunshot wound on Aug. 24, Edmonton police said in a news release Wednesday.
An autopsy completed Tuesday also confirmed the manner of Harvey's death was a homicide, police said.
Police were called to a home in the Eastwood neighbourhood, near 119th Avenue and 79th Street, at about 12:40 a.m. about a weapons complaint.
After police arrived, they found Harvey inside the residence. He died later in hospital.
Homicide detectives are investigating, police said.