Edmonton police identify 24-year-old victim of stabbing near Whyte Avenue
Andrew Bellerose died Monday morning
The death of an Edmonton man near Whyte Avenue Monday has been ruled a homicide.
Andrew Bellerose,24, died from a stab wound, Edmonton police said in a news release Friday.
An autopsy was conducted Friday by the medical examiner.
Bellerose was found around 2:15 a.m. when officers responded to a call in the area of Whyte Avenue and 105th Street.
Officers found Bellerose in critical condition, police said. He died at the scene.
This is the second death of a young man in the Old Strathcona area in the past two weeks.
On Aug. 4, 20-year-old Ethan Taylor was killed, and another man injured, during an early morning disturbance in the area of Whyte Avenue and 103rd Street.
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in Taylor's death.