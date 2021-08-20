Edmonton police identify 24-year-old victim of stabbing near Whyte Avenue

The death of an Edmonton man near Whyte Avenue Monday has been ruled a homicide.

Andrew Bellerose,24, died from a stab wound, Edmonton police said in a news release Friday.

An autopsy was conducted Friday by the medical examiner.

Bellerose was found around 2:15 a.m. when officers responded to a call in the area of Whyte Avenue and 105th Street.

Officers found Bellerose in critical condition, police said. He died at the scene.

This is the second death of a young man in the Old Strathcona area in the past two weeks.

On Aug. 4, 20-year-old Ethan Taylor was killed, and another man injured, during an early morning disturbance in the area of Whyte Avenue and 103rd Street.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in Taylor's death.