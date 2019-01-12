Skip to Main Content
Autopsy confirms Edmonton's latest homicide
Officers search a home near 77th Street and 166th Avenue in northeast Edmonton after reports of shooting. (Sam Martin/CBC)

Enzo Campoli, 52, died on Jan. 9 on a sidewalk in front of a house at 77th Street and 166th Avenue.

Police were called to the area for reports of gunshots.

Campoli is the city's latest homicide victim, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release Saturday afternoon.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.

