Autopsy confirms Edmonton's latest homicide

A man found injured on a sidewalk in Edmonton this week died of multiple gunshots wounds, an autopsy confirmed.

Enzo Campoli, 52, died on Jan. 9 on a sidewalk in front of a house at 77th Street and 166th Avenue.

Police were called to the area for reports of gunshots.

Campoli is the city's latest homicide victim, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release Saturday afternoon.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.