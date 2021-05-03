First-degree murder charge laid in Edmonton's latest homicide

A 19-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to Edmonton's most recent homicide.

Matthew Weston, 19, was charged in the death of Paul Onalik, police said Monday in a news release.

Police responded to a weapons complaint on Saturday at a residence near 90th Street and 134th Avenue.

Officers found Onalik, 18, in life-threatening condition. He was transported to hospital, where he died from his injuries.



The two men knew each other, police said.



An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday. The homicide unit continues to investigate.