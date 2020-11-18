Edmonton police identify homicide victim found on ice floe in river

A man found dead on the ice on the North Saskatchewan River near the Dawson Bridge has been identified as Clifford Stamp, 38.

Stamp's body was found on Nov. 12 just after 10 a.m. An autopsy Tuesday concluded Stamp was a victim of homicide, police said in a news release.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who was in the area of the Dawson Bridge between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. that morning. Those with surveillance video or vehicle dash camera video in that time frame are also asked to call investigators.

Police are not releasing the cause of death at this time, the release said.