Skip to Main Content
Man shot to death on Remembrance Day in north Edmonton identified
Edmonton·New

Man shot to death on Remembrance Day in north Edmonton identified

Edmonton police have identified a man shot to death in a north-central home on Remembrance Day.

Investigators looking for dashcam and doorbell video near 120th Avenue and 102nd Street

CBC News ·
The body of Darrin Dean Cross, 37, was found in a north-central Edmonton home on Nov. 11. (David Bajer/CBC)

Edmonton police have identified a man shot to death in a north-central home on Remembrance Day.

Darrin Dean Cross, 37, was found dead in a home near 120th Avenue and 102nd Street at about 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 11.

An autopsy on Friday confirmed the shooting as a homicide, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Homicide detectives are seeking dashcam video from motorists, including taxi drivers, who may have been travelling through the area between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Residents living in the area are being asked to check doorbell cameras for surveillance images that may help the investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now