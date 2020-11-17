Man shot to death on Remembrance Day in north Edmonton identified

Edmonton police have identified a man shot to death in a north-central home on Remembrance Day.

Darrin Dean Cross, 37, was found dead in a home near 120th Avenue and 102nd Street at about 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 11.

An autopsy on Friday confirmed the shooting as a homicide, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Homicide detectives are seeking dashcam video from motorists, including taxi drivers, who may have been travelling through the area between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Residents living in the area are being asked to check doorbell cameras for surveillance images that may help the investigation.