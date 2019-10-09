Edmonton police lay murder charge in 2018 homicide

A 42-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death last fall of Christopher Michael Antoniuk.

On Nov. 2, 2018, police responded to the report of an assault in the area of 108th Avenue and 31st Street.

Antoniuk, 56, was found unresponsive at the scene and was taken to hospital, where he died from stab wounds.

The medical examiner determined the death was a homicide.