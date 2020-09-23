Six people linked to Hope Mission shelter test positive for COVID-19

Six people linked to the Hope Mission's emergency shelter have tested positive for COVID-19, Alberta Health Services said Wednesday.

AHS spokesperson Sabrina Atwal said they began investigating after one person in the homeless population tested positive.

The outbreak is the first reported among Edmonton's homeless population.

Health workers continue to do contact tracing and swab tests on those who may have been exposed.

Five cases remain active while one person has recovered, Atwal said.

Anyone deemed to be at risk has been referred to the Edmonton isolation facility, she said.

That facility, in an undisclosed location, is a replacement shelter since the EXPO closed.

In Old Strathcona, the Mustard Seed runs two different shelters with a total of 80 beds.

Dean Kurpjuweit, Mustard Seed executive director, told CBC News on Wednesday that no one at these shelters has tested positive.

Shelter managers have daily meetings with AHS, Kurpjuweit said, and were informed as soon as the cases at Hope Mission were known to be positive.

