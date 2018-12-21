Local cocktail recipes to warm you up this holiday season
David Scade, co-owner of Black Diamond Distillery in St. Albert, shares some of his original holiday cocktail recipes.
Edmonton-area distillery uncorks festive drinks you can shake-up at home
David Scade, co-owner of Black Diamond Distillery in St. Albert, shared some of his original holiday cocktail recipes with CBC's Radio Active. Here are some drinks to warm you up this season.
Apple Pie Hot Toddy
- 1 oz Apple Pie Liqueur
- 1 oz whiskey or rum
- 1/2 oz honey
- 3/4 cup boiling water
Mix and garnish with a lemon wedge or slice.
Tart Cherry Holiday Martini
Before measuring ingredients, muddle a sprig of rosemary and two pieces of lemon peel.
- 1 oz Wheat Vodka
- 1 1/2 oz Tart Cherry Liqueur
- 1 egg white
Mix the alcohol and egg in a martini shaker and shake on ice. Strain it into a martini glass and garnish with spring of rosemary and slice of lemon peel.
Earl Grey Nog
- 1 oz Earl Grey Vodka
- 4 oz homemade or store-bought eggnog
Garnish with some grated nutmeg or cinnamon. Serve warm or cold.
Holiday-Spiced Cranberry
This one is an original recipe from Mike Kendrick with Edmonton Made.
- 1 1/2 oz Spiced Cranberry
- 1/2 oz Benedictine
- 1/2 oz Clove Syrup (Simple Syrup infused with cloves)
- 2 dashes Cherry bitters
Stir, strain into a coupe or champagne flute and top with Prosecco. Garnish the drink with two cranberries and freshly grated nutmeg.