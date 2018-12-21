Local cocktail recipes to warm you up this holiday season

David Scade, co-owner of Black Diamond Distillery in St. Albert, shared some of his original holiday cocktail recipes with CBC's Radio Active. Here are some drinks to warm you up this season.

Apple Pie Hot Toddy

1 oz Apple Pie Liqueur

1 oz whiskey or rum

1/2 oz honey

3/4 cup boiling water

Mix and garnish with a lemon wedge or slice.

Tart Cherry Holiday Martini

Before measuring ingredients, muddle a sprig of rosemary and two pieces of lemon peel.

1 oz Wheat Vodka

1 1/2 oz Tart Cherry Liqueur

1 egg white

Mix the alcohol and egg in a martini shaker and shake on ice. Strain it into a martini glass and garnish with spring of rosemary and slice of lemon peel.

David Scade opened Black Diamond Distillery in St. Albert this year. (Ariel Fournier)

Earl Grey Nog

1 oz Earl Grey Vodka

4 oz homemade or store-bought eggnog

Garnish with some grated nutmeg or cinnamon. Serve warm or cold.

Holiday-Spiced Cranberry

This one is an original recipe from Mike Kendrick with Edmonton Made.

1 1/2 oz Spiced Cranberry

1/2 oz Benedictine

1/2 oz Clove Syrup (Simple Syrup infused with cloves)

2 dashes Cherry bitters

Stir, strain into a coupe or champagne flute and top with Prosecco. Garnish the drink with two cranberries and freshly grated nutmeg.