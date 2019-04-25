Push for brighter blooms has sucked the smell out of gardening. Here's how to get it back

For Jim Hole, stopping to smell the roses — or carnations — isn't what it used to be.

The popularity of flowers engineered for bright, ostentatious blooms has sucked much of the smell out of backyard gardens, said Hole, horticulturist and owner of Hole's Greenhouses in St. Albert.

Honeysuckle, roses, even the peony have lost some of their bouquet, but it's carnations that have lost the most in the scent department, Hole said.

He longs for the days when the carnations blooming in his mother's garden filled the air with a rich perfume.

"My earliest memories of the garden on the farm is eating peas right off the vine and these really fragrant carnations. They had this clove smell with sweet cinnamon," Hole said in an interview with CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

"People look at me like I'm crazy, carnations have no fragrance."

'I've got to have it'

Over the years, fragrance has been bred out of many blooms in favour of attributes like colour, size and longevity, Hole said.

"They bred carnations for the show; big flowers, taller, to look good as a cut flower, but along the way, fragrance went. Gone," Hole said.

Fragrant oils, called terpenes, secreted by plants and flowers are not only nice on the nose, they help attract pollinators like bees and butterflies, Hole said.

"The breeders have been taken to task on that because it was there with the carnations, it was there with the roses ... but there is a movement now, to get back to that.

"They're trying to get it back because fragrant flowers are great in the garden."

It's still possible to find fragrant flowers but you have to look for varieties in the greenhouse that are branded as such, Hole said.

A few of his personal favourites include purple scentsation petunias, fragrant falls peach begonias, alyssum, heliotrope and mint.

Hole recommends planting them strategically around windows and patio spaces to maximize their aromatic punch.

But skip the carnations.

"When I got out onto the patio, yeah, I want to look at the flowers and enjoy the visuals but I want that fragrance. I've got to have it."