Edmonton police investigating after man dies in downtown holding cell

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive Wednesday in a holding cell at Edmonton Police Service headquarters downtown.

Police say the man, 54, was arrested without incident Wednesday morning near 108th Avenue and 101st Street. He was put in a holding cell at about 10 a.m.

Just before noon the man was found unresponsive in his cell. First aid was administered and EMS treated the man on scene, but he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said Thursday in a news release.

The investigation into the death will remain within EPS, and the homicide section will lead the investigation.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.