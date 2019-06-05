Edmonton police seek driver in serious hit-and-run collision

Edmonton police are looking to identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday morning that seriously injured a 35-year-old woman.

Officers were called to a condominium complex in the area of 50th Street and 165th Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. When police arrived they found the injured woman, who was treated and transported to hospital, where she remains with "serious and life-altering injuries."

"Investigators believe there was a brief exchange of words between the driver of silver/grey Dodge Caravan and the woman outside the complex prior to the hit-and-run," Edmonton police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.