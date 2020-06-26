Police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run in central Edmonton

A 31-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run in central Edmonton that police say may have been deliberate.

Homicide detectives are investigating the collision between the man and a vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Thursday on 107th Avenue between 101st and 102nd streets.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died on Friday.

Investigators learned that an altercation took place before the collision and have deemed the death suspicious.

"This event is not believed to be random," the news release said.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident and dash-camera footage from vehicles travelling between 1:05 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the area of 107th Avenue and 102nd Street.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.