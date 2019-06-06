Driver charged for hit-and-run crash that sent woman to hospital

A 52-year-old man has been charged with hit and run causing bodily harm in connection with a serious collision early Wednesday that sent a woman to hospital.

Police were called at 1:05 a.m. to a condominium complex near 50th Street and 165th Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a 35-year-old woman who was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics.

The woman remains in hospital with what police called "serious and life-altering injuries."