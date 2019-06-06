Skip to Main Content
Driver charged for hit-and-run crash that sent woman to hospital
Edmonton·New

Driver charged for hit-and-run crash that sent woman to hospital

A 52-year-old man has been charged with hit and run causing bodily harm in connection with a serious collision early Wednesday that sent a woman to hospital.

Victim suffered 'serious and life-altering injuries,' police say

CBC News ·
Edmonton police released two images of a silver/grey Dodge Caravan thought to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision early Wednesday. (Edmonton Police Service)

A 52-year-old man has been charged with hit and run causing bodily harm in connection with a serious collision early Wednesday that sent a woman to hospital.

Police were called at 1:05 a.m. to a condominium complex near 50th Street and 165th Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a 35-year-old woman who was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics.

The woman remains in hospital with what police called "serious and life-altering injuries."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|