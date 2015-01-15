Most Edmonton high schools switching to quarterly system next year

Most Edmonton high school students will take fewer courses at a time next school year.

Starting in September, most Edmonton public and Catholic high schools will switch to a "quarterly" system, both school divisions announced on Monday.

The alternative schedule will allow students to power through courses within a couple of months before writing exams, then switching to the next few subjects.

It's a switch prompted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered Alberta schools to students since the end of March.

With students expected to return to in-person classes in September, Edmonton schools wanted to limit mingling of large numbers of students and be ready to pivot back to remote lessons, should Alberta see a surge in COVID cases.

"It makes it a little bit easier for contact tracing, should there be an outbreak in a school," Carrie Rosa, an Edmonton Public Schools spokesperson, said on Monday. "This will allow us to build these cohorts a little bit more easily because they're only in two different classes as opposed to moving about the school all day."

Most high schools operate on a semester system: many students take four courses between September and January, then write final exams, then enrol in four more courses for the remainder of the school year.

Shifting to a quarterly model will see students take a 150-minute class in the morning in one subject, and a 150-minute afternoon class in another subject. Students enrolled in three-credit courses would take each class on alternating days.

Schools would also hold diploma exams in November, January, April and June next year.

School divisions take different approaches

Edmonton Catholic Schools deputy superintendent Tim Cusack said students and staff found it difficult to manage four or more different classes this spring when classes suddenly became remote.

Some teachers were keeping track of up to 160 students at a time, he said.

"We thought, there needs to be a way to minimize some of the stress and anxiety should we have to maintain an authentic online stance come the fall, or at any point again in the future," he said.

Some alternative schools, such as Old Scona Academic, and K-12 schools, such as Victoria School of the Arts, will not adopt the quarterly system.

Cusack said about 10,000 Catholic school students will be affected by the change. Edmonton Public Schools expects the majority of its 22,000 full-time high school students to be affected.

Some other Alberta school boards may follow suit.

Parkland public school division will switch its Stony Plain and Spruce Grove high schools to a quarterly system.

St. Albert Public Schools and Elk Island Public Schools are considering it.

The Calgary Board of Education, the province's largest school board, plans to keep classes as they are.

"A decision to move to quarter system in all our high school settings is a major departure from our current practice and is not under consideration at this time," spokesperson Megan Geyer said in a Monday email.

Elk Island Catholic Schools will also keep the semester system.