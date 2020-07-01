Edmonton heavy metal band wins first Juno Award

After more than 12 years of hard work, Striker have finally won the big one.

The local independent heavy metal band won the Juno Award for Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year in a virtual ceremony on Monday night.

Leader singer Dan Cleary said people don't always take his work seriously when they find out he's in a metal band, but that an award like the Junos can make people think more highly of his music.

"It's always interesting when you tell someone you're in a metal band. It's seen as a maybe like a hobby, not necessarily super serious," said Cleary who was interviewed on CBC's Radio Active on Tuesday afternoon.

"I think getting a Juno for it is a pretty good stamp of approval for the average person."

Striker won the award for Play to Win, the Edmonton band's sixth album, which was released in 2018. This wasn't the only Edmonton artist to take home an award at the event, as Celeigh Cardinal won the Juno for Indigenous Music Album of the Year for her record Stories from a Downtown Apartment.

While Cleary said the band was disappointed not to be there in person after they attended the 2018 ceremony in Vancouver, Cleary said the band is sending a video speech to the Junos who will host these acceptance speeches so artists can send 'thank you' messages for their wins.

Striker has played in 21 countries after a decade of touring, and Cleary still praises Edmonton's heavy metal scene. He said he hopes the live venue scene is able to continue to thrive after the COVID-19 pandemic, and that he supports efforts in Edmonton from people like Tyson Boyd, owner of the Starlite Room, who have formed the Canadian Independent Venue Coalition to call for more support for music venues and clubs during the pandemic.

In the meantime, the award is good publicity Cleary said, and while his band can't hit the road to promote their win, the band is still working on new music at home, which the metal singer hopes will be common to see after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I imagine it's the same with anybody who's a musician right now. I'm sure there's going to be a big boom of good music coming out after this stuff clears," Cleary said.