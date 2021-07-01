Skip to Main Content
In photos: Edmontonians find ways to beat the heat

Alberta is enduring a record-setting heat wave that has enveloped western Canada, but Edmontonians are doing what they can to stay cool.

Environment Canada predicts temperatures will cool to seasonal normals Sunday or Monday

CBC News
A group of children made a splash while riding a slip-and-slide in Edmonton's Riverdale neighbourhood Thursday, where temperatures exceeded 30 C again. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

Environment Canada has put the entire province under a heat warning, as daytime high temperatures continue to top 30 C and overnight lows will stay above 15 C.

These conditions are expected to end some time Monday, when daytime highs drop around seasonal, the alert says.

On Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada predicted temperatures will drop to 23 C on Sunday, then 24 C Monday. It may rain Tuesday.

Edmontonians, in the meantime, are doing what they can to beat the heat, from riding slip-and-slides, to eating ice cream. 

One family sprinkled their day with scoops of ice cream. (Nathan Gross/CBC)
Two of the children cooling off by riding the slip-and-slide Thursday in Riverdale. (Dave Bajer/CBC)
In this heat, humans aren't the only ones who need to stay cool. At Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement Wetaskiwin, Alta., staff are finding ways to keep their animals from getting overheated, like filling kiddie pools for them. (Art Raham/CBC)
