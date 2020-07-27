Heat warning issued for Edmonton, several Alberta communities

After a wet and cold spring, much of Alberta is in for a week of smouldering summer temperatures.

A heat warning is in effect for a large swath of the province, including the Edmonton region.

Temperatures reaching 29 C or higher are expected for at least the next two days, according to the advisory issued Monday by Environment Canada.

In the Edmonton region, temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures aren't expected to cool off once the sun goes down. Overnight lows of 16 C are expected for Monday and Tuesday.The UV index for Monday is 9 or very high.

Environment Canada's seven-day forecast for Edmonton shows temperatures for the rest of the week in the high 20s, with no daytime rain expected.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose a higher risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion, reads the weather website.

Environment Canada officials recommends in the warning to reschedule outdoor activities, to take frequent breaks from the heat and to drink plenty of water.