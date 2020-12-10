Edmonton man charged with 'hate-motivated' attack outside Southgate mall

A 41-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with a hate-motivated attack on two women Tuesday evening outside a shopping mall.

The police Hate Crimes and Violent Extremism Unit is working with investigators, the Edmonton Police Service said Wednesday in a news release.

Richard Bradley Stevens, 41, has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of mischief.

At about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers responded to an assault in progress in the parking lot outside Southgate Centre at 5015 111th St., police said.

Officers were told that a man approached two Somali women wearing hijabs sitting in their vehicle and began yelling racially-motivated obscenities at them.



Witnesses told police the man then punched the passenger-side window, shattering the glass. Fearing for her safety, the passenger ran from the vehicle and the man chased her, police said, then pushed her to the ground and began assaulting her.

The second woman tried to help and was also shoved to the ground, before several bystanders intervened and stopped the attack.



"The attack on these women is horrific and our hearts go out to them," Sgt. Gary Willits with the hate crime unit said in the news release. "These individuals were targeted due to their race, therefore making this a hate-motivated crime."

Police will use Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code, which would allow the courts to consider increased sentencing if the accused is convicted, Willits said.