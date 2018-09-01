35-year-old driver dies in single-vehicle crash southeast of Edmonton

A 35-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle collision near Hardisty in central Alberta Saturday morning.

RCMP say five men were in a truck heading northbound on Highway 872, when it crashed into a ditch past the intersection at Highway 13, just west of Hardisty, at about 1:40 a.m.

The driver died at the scene, Cpl. Ronald Bumbry said Saturday afternoon.

He failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, Bumbry said, adding that they are not ruling out speed, drugs or alcohol as factors in the collision.

Four passengers were injured. An ambulance took three to a nearby hospital and STARS airlifted the fourth to hospital in Edmonton. His condition is unknown.

The RCMP said all injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver, but said he was from Mannville, about 80 kilometres north of Hardisty.

Hardisty is about 200 kilometres east of Edmonton.