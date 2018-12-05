Edmonton group home worker charged with sexually assaulting child

An Edmonton group home worker has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child in his care.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are interviewing other children who had contact with Samer Temraz.

Temraz, 40, has been in custody since he was arrested last month, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said in a news release Wednesday.

He has been charged with numerous child exploitation and child pornography charges including sexual assault, sexual interference and making child pornography.

ALERT said its investigation began after its Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit received information from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre about a suspect accessing child pornography.

Once the suspect was identified and arrested, a forensic analysis of his computers and electronic devices uncovered evidence of sexual assault on a child who was in the custody of a local group home, ALERT said.

ALERT said the group home is not being named to help protect the identity of the victim.

Temraz is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The Edmonton Police Service's Sexual Assault Section and the Zebra Centre for Child Protection are providing assistance with the investigation.

Staff Sgt. Stephen Camp of ALERT's ICE Unit is expected to release more details about the case during a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m.