Grey Cup Festival snarls traffic for rush hour commuters in Edmonton

The Grey Cup festival is expected to draw locals and visitors to downtown Edmonton over the next few days, and with it, more headaches for rush hour commuters.

Jasper Avenue between 96th and 99th streets is closed to traffic while crews put up beer tents, a zip line, a mini football field, a mini ski hill, tube slide and food vendor kiosks for the festival.

But that means slower traffic getting into the downtown.

Jeff Mitchell, an elevator mechanic who works downtown, said it took him an extra 20 minutes to drive downtown from northeast Edmonton Monday.

"It disrupts all the traffic flow, the parking is disrupted and then we shut down a major thoroughfare downtown for this football thing." he said.

"It affects thousands of people downtown that have to work down here all the time."

Mike Kantor was downtown for the Oilers hockey game Sunday night and shared similar frustration.

"The signage was bad. Just trying to get out and back down to the south-side was difficult," he said. "It's frustrating when you're trying to get around town, and you know, we got enough construction in the city as it is, a lot of other road closures."

Scott McKeen, councillor for the downtown area, apologized for the inconvenience and frustration of longer commute times.

"We do sort of have this perfect storm right now," he said. "For all those people who are frustrated this week, and frustrated by the construction, I'm sorry."

Nicole Poirier, the director of civic events and festivals, said the city and Grey Cup organizing committee has been planning for the event for two years.

"Any time you close roads, there are impacts," she said.

She said police officers are posted at a few intersections along Jasper Avenue during the peak traffic hours to help with traffic flow.

"Once people arrive, they're going to be safe and they're going to have a great time."

The Grey Cup party in 2010 was held in Churchill Square in front of city hall.

On the bright side

McKeen said the Grey Cup is expected to attract thousands of visitors and inject a lot into the local economy.

"Hotel rooms will all get filled, restaurants and pubs will be full."

He anticipates that when it's all done, residents of 'bedroom' communities will start visiting the city more often as the construction ends and the downtown takes shape.

"We are going to have an amazing downtown," he said. "Unfortunately it's like we're under renovations, please excuse the mess."

The festival runs from Nov. 21 - 24 but it will take several days for crews to dismantle the temporary infrastructure. Poirier expects Jasper to re-open to traffic the evening of Nov. 28.

The CFL's Grey Cup is on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium between the Ottawa Redblacks and the Calgary Stampeders.

