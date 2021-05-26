Woman dead, man injured after dumpster emptied into garbage truck in Edmonton

A garbage truck driver found a dead woman and an injured man in the back of his truck early Wednesday, Edmonton police say.

Around 7 a.m., police responded to a call from EMS for assistance in an alley near 125th Street and 102nd Avenue.

When they arrived, officers were told that a 26-year-old dead woman and an injured man had been found in a garbage truck.

The two were thought to have been inside a dumpster that had been emptied into the truck.

"It was reported to police that the driver spotted the male victim waving at him from the back of the truck in one of his vehicle mirrors," police spokesperson Scott Pattison said in a statement.

"The injuries sustained by the two individuals appear to be consistent with injuries that would have happened during the garbage collection process."

The injured man was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics with what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is believed to be non-criminal, police said.