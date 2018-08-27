Fringe Festival sets a record: 133,276 tickets sold

The 2018 Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival saw 817,000 visits during the 11-day event, up 9,000 from 2017, organizers said Monday.

Theatre lovers purchased a record-setting 133,276 tickets, generating $1.46 million in box-office revenue — up 10 per cent from 2017. All of the money from ticket sales goes to artists.

There were 419 sell-out performances this year among a total of more than 1,600 shows.

"The numbers truly speak for themselves," artistic director Murray Utas said in a news release.

"Our efforts to put the theatre back into the festival have clearly resonated with Fringers."

Four productions — White Face, Balls of Yarns, Flute Loops and For Science! — will be part of the Holdover Series running Aug. 29-Sept. 1 at the Westbury Theatre, 10330 84th Ave.

The theme for this year's festival was Fringe 'O' Saurus Rex. Festival organizers are now accepting online submissions from the public for next year's theme.

"We are thrilled with yet another successful year and can't wait to explore more incredible theatre headed our way in 2019," Utas said.