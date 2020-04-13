'Hard to imagine an Edmonton summer without Fringe': Theatre festival cancelled over COVID-19

Sometimes the show can't go on.

For the first time in its 39-year history, the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival has been cancelled.

Organizers say the street theatre festival will not go ahead as planned due to the ongoing pandemic.

Self-isolation and restrictions make it impossible for theatre groups to rehearse and prepare new material leading up to the Fringe, said Adam Mitchell, the event's executive director.

The unknowns of the pandemic make the risk of hosting an event too great, he said.

"It's hard to imagine an Edmonton summer without Fringe," Mitchell said in a statement. "While the decision to cancel is difficult and emotional, we also know it's necessary. The health and safety of all Fringers is our top priority."

Fringe is not alone in its decision to cancel. COVID-19 has already caused the cancellation of three popular summer festivals in Edmonton: the Freewill Shakespeare Festival, NextFest and the Edmonton International Jazz Festival.

The pandemic has taken a toll on the Canadian arts scene.

Musicians have cancelled tours. Major concerts have been called off. Theatres have closed. Stages, stadiums and concert halls have fallen silent. The festival season as a whole remains in limbo.

Fringe festivals in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto have already been cancelled.

Edmonton's Fringe festival, which takes place over 11 days in August, was expected to bring hundreds of artists to the city to perform in theatres, makeshift stages and in the streets.

A record 147,358 tickets were purchased in Edmonton during last year's edition of the event, generating $1.4 million for participating artists.

This year's line-up included buskers, actors and street performers from around the world.

The artistic community has been devastated by the pandemic, Mitchell said. He said the organization will work with the Edmonton community to find new and innovative ways to reach audiences and sustain the livelihoods of performers.

"We will Fringe again and we look forward to celebrating the 40th Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival," Mitchell said.

"Until then, we are shifting our priorities toward re-opening the doors of the ATB Financial Arts Barns as soon as it is safe to do so and championing our creative community."

Artists who were slated to perform through the festival's lottery program can request a full refund of their application fees or defer their fees to secure a spot in the 2021 festival, organizers said.

"If you are requesting a refund, please be patient with us. We will do our best to get it done as quickly as possible but expect some delay as staff work remotely and deal with a high volume of refunds," reads the statement.

"The realities of the pandemic are changing daily, and we are doing our best to respond as quickly as possible. We don't have all the answers yet, but we are here to support you and find solutions that help artists."