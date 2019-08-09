Fringe play cancelled due to playwright's child pornography conviction

Edmonton's leading outdoor theatre festival has pulled a show from its lineup after learning that a playwright and former substitute teacher convicted on child pornography charges was involved in the production.

In a statement issued Friday, management with the Edmonton International Fringe Festival said it was immediately cancelling all upcoming performances of the play Who Goes There?

The festival found out that David Belke, who was convicted of possessing child pornography in 2017, was the playwright about two months ago.

Adam Mitchell, Fringe Theatre executive director, said since then organizers have been trying to work with the play's producers and host venue to "mitigate" the risk.

But community reaction eventually pushed them to cancel the show altogether.

"I think we knew that there would be a community reaction and we were working towards mitigating any harm that was involved," Mitchell said. "What we've heard from the community is that our processes didn't go far enough."

Programs printed for this year's festival list David Belke as the playwright for the production. (CBC)

Belke was sentenced in 2017 to six months in jail, followed by one year of probation.

Court was told he had amassed a collection of images and stories over a period of about eight years, and had done so primarily out of curiosity, unaware that the pictures and stories were considered child pornography.

ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit began investigating after Belke took his computer to a Staples outlet in Edmonton to be repaired and a technician found nude images of young children on the computer.

Of the images found on Belke's computer, about 12 could be considered child pornography. None were explicit, but some had explicit captions.

Belke never distributed the images.

Police found most of the images appeared to be from "naturist or nudist" sites on the internet.

At a press conference on Friday, Mitchell said they had been working on an agreement with the host venue, Holy Trinity Anglican Church, to create guidelines and limitations surrounding Belke's participation in the production.

They could not stop Belke from participating in the Fringe Festival as a member of the public, meaning he would be allowed on the premises to attend shows.

Mitchell said Belke's involvement would have contravened the festival's policy against abuse and harassment.

He said he doesn't know if Belke will be invited back to future Fringe Festival productions, as this decision is limited to this year's show.

"We will immediately engage in a structured conversation with the community about this issue to discuss how we move forward," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said one reason it took two months to make a decision was because the festival is based on "unjuried" and "uncensored" art, and they wanted to assure the "artistic values that Fringe is founded on are maintained."

Ultimately, Belke's case was "separate from that issue."

Adam Mitchell says Belke's conviction in 2017 led the festival to cancel the show Who Goes There? (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

"We are dedicated to evolving our Safer Spaces policy. We cannot do that and allow the show to continue."

Fringe it is the oldest and largest festival of its kind in North America. This year's festival runs from August 15 to Aug. 25.

Who Goes There? was billed as a "family friendly" play centred around a "recovering soldier and an investigative stranger."

It was set to show seven times at the Sanctuary Stage at Holy Trinity Anglican Church.

Just over 50 tickets had been sold for the production, and all ticket holders for Who Goes There? will be reimbursed, the festival said.