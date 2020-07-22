Edmonton health-care aide charged with defrauding seniors of $560,000

A 53-year-old health-care aide has been charged after two seniors were allegedly defrauded of almost $560,000, Edmonton police said Wednesday in a news release.

A 75-year-old man contacted police in December 2018 to report an alleged fraud of close to $160,000 at the hands of his health-care aide, police said.

Detectives with the senior protection unit launched an investigation, and later identified a second complainant.

The second case dated from May 2016, when the suspect was providing care for an 86-year-old woman, whom she maintained contact with more than three years.

During that time, police said, the accused allegedly defrauded the woman of about $400,000.

"Both complainants were in a vulnerable position, because they were requiring personal care in their home," said Det. Denise Zielie, the primary investigator on the case. "They had developed a friendship with a health-care attendant, who later betrayed them.

"They were in disbelief that someone who provided care could lie to them."

Sofia Sharin Hafiz, 53, of Edmonton, has been arrested and charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

Investigators are asking other seniors who may have had similar experiences with the accused to contact police.