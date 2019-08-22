Engineering firm on evacuated Fort Saskatchewan condo lost licence in 2004

An engineering firm that worked on the recently-evacuated Riverview Estates complex in Fort Saskatchewan had its permit revoked in late 2004, one year after the condo was built, says the Association of Professional Engineers and Geosciences of Alberta (APEGA).

The engineer on the same project resigned from his licence to practise months later, APEGA said in a news release Wednesday.

Both moves were due to "unrelated disciplinary findings of unskilled practice and unprofessional conduct involving structural engineering," APEGA said.

Earlier this month, residents of the 44-suite Riverview Estates complex were ordered to leave their homes after city officials determined the building was structurally unsafe.

In its news release, APEGA said it has confirmed that the structural engineering firm on record for the structural design of the building was Jacobsen Hage Engineering. The professional engineer on record was Sven Hage, APEGA said.

"In December 2004, one year after the condominiums were constructed, APEGA cancelled the engineering permit for Jacobsen Hage Engineering," APEGA said. "This means the company was no longer allowed to do any engineering work in Alberta."

Hage gave up his licence to practice in February 2005, APEGA said.

Hage is no longer allowed to do any engineering work in Alberta.

APEGA said it can't take further action against Hage because legislation limits investigation of complaints to two years following the cancellation or resignation or a person's licence.

Erik Jacobsen, formerly of Jacobsen Hage Engineering, does not have a disciplinary history with APEGA, the regulatory body told CBC News Thursday.

E.B. Jacobsen & Consulting Group Ltd. has been licensed with APEGA since 2009.

Willis Law, the firm representing the Riverview Estates condo board, received a draft report last week from engineers assessing the structural integrity of the building.

After the condo was evacuated, engineers found joists and beams weren't in the proper place. The law firm told tenants at a meeting Aug. 12 that the building wasn't constructed according to its original plan.

Hugh Willis said it would take several days to review the engineering report before the firm can comment.

The condo board posted a progress update on Tuesday on the online portal GeniePad, where tenants and owners can check for the latest news.

It said the engineering report is technical and in-depth and would take a few days and several meetings to "seek clarification and identify next steps."

After that, the board said, it expects the report to be finalized and options for "a path forward developed and presented to all owners."

