Police seek suspect responsible for $180,000 damage to Foote Field dome
Investigators say the dome’s fabric was slashed in multiple places
The University of Alberta's Foote Field dome suffered an estimated $180,000 damage after it was slashed in what police call a "vandalism incident."
The crime was reported to police just after 10:30 p.m on Sunday.
A photo released by police on Thursday shows several large cuts in the outer fabric of the dome on the U of A campus.
Investigators have released a description and photo of the person thought to have been responsible.
The white male is described as five-foot-eight to six feet tall with a thin to medium build and light brown or dirty blond hair. He was wearing a black jacket, hoodie and pants at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.
The dome is a heated inflatable structure that is placed over Foote Field from December to April each year, allowing athletes to continue using the facility despite the colder weather.