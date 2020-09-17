Police seek suspect responsible for $180,000 damage to Foote Field dome

The University of Alberta's Foote Field dome suffered an estimated $180,000 damage after it was slashed in what police call a "vandalism incident."

The crime was reported to police just after 10:30 p.m on Sunday.

A photo released by police on Thursday shows several large cuts in the outer fabric of the dome on the U of A campus.

Investigators have released a description and photo of the person thought to have been responsible.

The white male is described as five-foot-eight to six feet tall with a thin to medium build and light brown or dirty blond hair. He was wearing a black jacket, hoodie and pants at the time of the incident.

Edmonton police believe this person may have been responsible for an estimated $180,000 damage to the Foote Field dome on the U of A campus. (Edmonton Police Service)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.

The dome is a heated inflatable structure that is placed over Foote Field from December to April each year, allowing athletes to continue using the facility despite the colder weather.