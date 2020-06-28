Edmonton football player slammed for homophobic tweet

An Edmonton CFL football player is being slammed for a homophobic tweet he sent out on the same day as global Pride celebrations.

Edmonton wide receiver Christion Jones tweeted out his opposition to gay and lesbian relationships on Saturday, as people across the world celebrated Global Pride Day.

"Man ain't suppose to be with a man. A women is not supposed to be with another women," he wrote.

The tweet was quickly condemned as hateful by people on Twitter. But Jones stood by his comments, sending out over 50 tweets responding to his detractors over five hours.

"I STAND ON WHAT I SAY. Regret nothing. Apologize to who???," he wrote.

A screen capture of Christion Jones' homophobic tweet sent out to over 10,000 followers on Saturday. (Christion Jones/Twitter)

People criticizing Jones argued that he is using his public platform of over 10,000 followers to disparage LGBTQ relationships in a way that contributes to discrimination. In response, he accused his critics of trying to censor him.

I’m going to keep this real too...<br>I‘m a woman who loves women. <br>Live life with kindness, and don’t worry about who other people love, <a href="https://twitter.com/jonessboyy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jonessboyy</a>. <a href="https://t.co/4rP7nympfz">https://t.co/4rP7nympfz</a> —@JanisIrwin

Some Twitter users began to tag the Edmonton football team's account in response, asking the team whether they would tolerate homophobic comments from a player. The team, along with the rest of the CFL, has embraced Pride month in public campaigns, altering their logos to feature the rainbow flag.

Reached on Sunday morning, a team spokesperson told CBC News they were aware of the tweets and working on a response.

The Canadian Football League did not immediately return CBC News' request for comment.

Jones, originally from Alabama, came to Edmonton in August 2019 following a trade with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

