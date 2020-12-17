Gratitude for the food bank's role in their lives inspires Edmonton podcasters to give back

(CBC News)

Food banks have come a long way from the cans of ravioli that marked the childhoods of two Edmonton podcasters.

Justice Mubayiwa and Lee Madzinga, the best friends who met about 15 years ago, have come a long way, too — from being food bank recipients to passionate volunteers.

"Our families came as immigrants and so as young kids we experienced food insecurity and experienced what it was like in the food bank," Madzinga told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM on Thursday.

"Now it's something that we see as a personal obligation for ourselves. If we were able to make it out of a situation like that, then we can help others."

The two met at an Ontario shelter in 2005 on what was Mubayiwa's 10th birthday. Both families had come to Canada as Zimbabwean refugees from the United States — the Mubayiwas from North Carolina, the Madzingas from Kansas.

Lee Madzinga, co-host of the podcast Undeniable Future, volunteers at Edmonton's Food Bank. (Supplied by Undeniable Future)

"It was very jolting for us," Madzinga said. "We weren't rich families but it's very different to go from, you know, living in an apartment and everything to just food insecurity."

As 10-year-olds, the enormity of what their families were going through wasn't obvious to the boys. With a laugh, Mubayiwa said he remembers thinking that his experience was the Canadian way.

"As far as I was concerned, that's just the way it worked in Canada," he said Thursday. "You have access to food, the food bank, you have a place to sleep and everything is taken care of. So I wasn't really aware of how impactful the food bank was."

It wasn't until he was an adult and began talking to his parents that he realized the enormous gratitude they felt at being able to ensure their kids weren't going to bed hungry.

For about a year, the pair have co-hosted a podcast called the Undeniable Future, in which they discuss social issues and current affairs in a manner that they hope connects with other young Edmontonians.

Justice Mubayiwa (second from left) and Lee Madzinga (second from right), co-hosts of the podcast Undeniable Future, grew up in families that used the food bank. Now, they bring members of their podcast them with them to help volunteer there. (Supplied by Undeniable Future)

They're also determined to be more than just talk — and volunteering at Edmonton's Food Bank is one of the ways that they're turning their podcast into an "engine of social change," Madzinga said.

In an August episode of the Undeniable Future posted on YouTube, the pair spoke about a volunteer shift they'd done earlier that day at Edmonton's Food Bank.

They joke about their recollection of food bank fare being tins of ravioli — and their awe at today's hampers with their supplies of fresh eggs, fruit, vegetables, staples and even masks and hand sanitizer.

"If [volunteers] don't show up and do this job, people can't eat. And we understand that because that was us," Mubayiwa said in the video.

"We didn't get it back then because we were too young. But now, looking back, we can understand that somebody out there took time out of their day to do that for us."

Both Madzinga, who now works in construction, and Mubayiwa, a post-graduate student said giving time, and giving back, is important.

"Somebody else might be going through what we went through when we were children. Some of you might be down on their luck," Mubayiwa said.

"It means a lot for us to be able to give something back, and to know how much it means to be one of these families."