Edmonton Food Bank once again short of Heritage Festival goal

This time last year, Edmonton's Food Bank found itself in a predicament — despite record attendance at the city's Heritage Festival that year, they raised 29,000 kilograms of food, or about half their goal.

But this year, they're in worse shape: they've only raised 22,000 kilograms of their 50,000-kilogram goal.

The Edmonton Heritage Festival is the food bank's single biggest fundraiser — which they rely on heavily to help Edmontonians through the summer and into the fall.

Marjorie Bencz, the executive director of the Edmonton Food Bank, said the non-profit served 600 more people in July of this year than they did at the same time last year.

"It has a ripple effect throughout the broader community when we don't meet our goals," Bencz told CBC's Radio Active.

The food bank serves 22,000 people each month through their hamper program and provides food to more than 200 agencies, churches and food depots across the city.

Marjorie Bencz is the executive director of the Edmonton Food Bank. (Travis McEwan/CBC )

Bencz said the hampers are already fairly modest, and not meeting their goals can mean even less food for people who need it most.

"If we have to cut back on the size of hampers, that's always a challenge for us," she said.

Donate unused Heritage Fest tickets

But don't worry — if you didn't get a chance to donate this weekend, the food bank is still collecting donations until this Friday.

Donations are still being accepted at most major grocery stores and fire halls across the city. If you have unused Heritage Festival tickets, you can also donate those to the food bank. They receive 75 cents for each ticket sold back to the Edmonton Heritage Festival Association.

Last year, they received $37,000 worth of unused food tickets — which alone would help them surpass their goal.

Bencz hopes to reach their 50,000-kilogram goal by Friday. She figures 60,000 is a bit of a stretch but is confident Edmontonians will pitch in if they can.

"If people are out shopping over the next few days, if they can think of some non-perishable food items to drop off, that'd be appreciated," Bencz said.

Bencz said people can also donate online through their website.