Edmonton's Food Bank cuts ribbon on expanded warehouse

Food insecurity has resulted in more people asking for help from Edmonton's Food Bank each month, but the organization's executive director hopes an expansion can provide better service.

Officials unveiled the food bank's brand new Niso Building during a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday. The facility, which Edmonton's Food Bank acquired in September 2022, will be home to its community pantry, and will house its food hamper program.

It now stands alongside the food bank's two other buildings.

Marjorie Bencz, executive director of Edmonton's Food Bank, said the major expansion will help volunteers provide better services as a growing number of people grapple with rising food costs and inflation.

Marjorie Bencz, executive director of Edmonton's Food Bank, said the major expansion will help volunteers provide better services as a growing number of people grapple with rising food costs and inflation. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

The expansion also lines up with National Indigenous Peoples Day, which focuses on celebrating the cultures and contributions of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

Bencz said the food bank has provided support to Indigenous-focused organizations and felt it was an appropriate way to honour the food bank's commitment to reconciliation through the building's name.

"Niso", in Cree, means "two" and is the root word for helping one another and greeting with open arms. Bencz said Niso is fitting for the work volunteers provide to the community.

"If we can provide a little bit better service, with a little bit better logistics with it, then we can serve more people and help more families out," she said.

"Food insecurity is real and it's close to home," said Christopher Smith, associate executive director from the Muttart Foundation. The Edmonton-based organization focuses on supporting Alberta charities and has given the food bank a mortgage on the property.

The greater need from the community became apparent over the COVID-19 pandemic, Bencz said, but has recently expanded to 35,000 people each month.

"Obviously we can't bring 35,000 people through this space," she said. "But we will use this, again, as another response to the increasing food insecurity in our community."

Bencz said the food bank had its eye on the new building for 15 years.

She noted the food bank had been leasing warehouses to store donations and accommodate programming, like the food hamper program, before finally acquiring the brand new Niso building last fall.

The Niso building will house a food pantry offered by Edmonton's Food Bank. (Aaron Sousa/CBC)

Searle Turton, Alberta's minister of children's services, attended the event on behalf of Premier Danielle Smith and said it was great to see this project come to fruition. The provincial government provided $730,000 through the CFEP Large Funding Stream for building upgrades.

"The fight against hunger can only be won if we come together," he said.