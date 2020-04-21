Edmonton Folk Fest cancelled over COVID-19
Thousands of music lovers flock to the Edmonton Folk Music Festival every year
The Edmonton Folk Music Festival has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said Tuesday.
"On behalf of the volunteers, board and staff of the festival, we are truly sad to announce the cancellation of our 41st annual festival," reads the statement.
"In light of the global pandemic and the implications it has for large gatherings, the decision, though deeply disappointing, was necessary.
"We will work to reconfirm the artists lined up for this August for a future year and we won't be releasing any information on this year's lineup."
The festival was set to take place August 6-9 in Gallagher Park in Edmonton's river valley.
The annual four-day outdoor music event, held the second weekend of August, was established in 1980 by Don Whalen.
