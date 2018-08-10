Edmonton expat plans yearly trip home in August to volunteer at Folk Fest

CBC's Radio Active will be broadcasting live from the 2018 Edmonton Folk Music Festival Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Come visit us or listen in at 93.9 FM, 740 AM or on CBC Radio One.

Luther Kadima first volunteered for the Edmonton Folk Music Festival 10 years ago. He has since moved to Toronto — but that didn't stop him from centring his annual visit back home around the festival.

"My mother would prefer I come during Christmas, but I'd prefer to come during Folk Fest," Kadima told CBC's Radio Active.

Four years ago, Folk Fest became a family affair for the Kadimas.

"It's been kind of a family thing that we've started off," Shalla Kadima, Luther's sister, said. Luther Kadima was quick to interject. "I started it off," he said.

Shalla Kadima is an EMT by day but makes time every year to help set up for the festival. She's the first to admit she doesn't know much of the music, but it's the environment that keeps her coming back.

"The reason I come out is definitely the atmosphere," she said.

"It's not just a matter of dollars and hours," Luther Kadima added. "Like Shalla said, it's the community and opportunity to connect with people that you otherwise wouldn't."

It's that community that keeps Luther Kadima coming back each year while he studies at York University in Toronto.

Temperatures could get as high 32 degrees during Folk Fest, according to Environment Canada — but living in Toronto, Luther Kadima has little sympathy considering the more frequent high temperatures where he lives.

"I can't give much advice other than enjoy your cool weather here," he said.

As an EMT, Shalla Kadima said festival-goers should monitor how much time they spend in the sun and to stay hydrated.

One piece of advice Luther Kadima could offer, however, is to volunteer with the festival.

"It might be daunting to think of stepping outside of your comfort zone and meeting new people," he said. "It is a huge difference from volunteering and being a patron here.

"Take the chance, take the time."