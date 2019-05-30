Charges pending against man who ran onto WestJet aircraft, threatened crew

A 41-year-old man is in custody after a security breach at the Edmonton International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP say a man ran down the boarding ramp and onto a WestJet aircraft, police said in a news release Thursday.

There were no passengers on the plane at the time, but the man made threats to the flight crew members, who were on board completing pre-flight briefings.

The crew, fearing for their safety, left the plane.

The man damaged a door on the aircraft before officers arrived and took him into custody, the RCMP said.

WestJet flight 339 from Edmonton to Comox, B.C., was cancelled "due to an incident involving an unruly guest," the company said.

Police confirmed to CBC News that the incident happened around 3:30 p.m.

WestJet said all guests were provided other options to reach their destinations.

"We apologize any inconvenience these cancellations may have caused our guests but safety is always our top priority," WestJet spokesperson Morgan Bell said in an email.

No one was injured in the incident.

Charges are pending against the man.