Edmonton man charged with first-degree murder in Lloydminster, Alta., death

An Edmonton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death in Lloydminster, Alta., of man whose body was found in a vehicle in late April.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested in Calgary on Monday, RCMP said in a news release.

On April 27, RCMP in Lloydminster responded at 7:40 p.m. to calls of shots being fired in a residential neighbourhood of the northeastern Alberta city.

Inside a vehicle, they found the body of 32-year-old Raymond Dumont.

An autopsy was to have been done on May 1, but police have not released the cause of death.