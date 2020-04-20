Firefighters find body in west Edmonton home during one of two Monday morning blazes

A body was found at the scene of a house fire in west Edmonton monday morning — one of two blazes firefighters responded to in less than 30 minutes.

Fire crews received a call at 6:40 a.m. about black smoke coming from a house at 183rd Street and 77th Avenue, said Brittany Lewchuk, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

The body was found inside. Lewchuk did not have any information about the age or gender of the person.

The cause of death has not been identified, though Edmonton police have said it appears to be non-criminal.

"This was a more challenging fire," Lewchuk told CBC News. "It was challenging to gain entry but the firefighters worked to contain the fire to the one home.

"Unfortunately, though, there was a fatality in this fire."

Second fire in southeast Edmonton

Meanwhile, at least one family has lost its home following another fire on Monday morning at a townhouse complex at 38th Street and 39th Avenue, Lewchuk said.

Fire crews received the call at 7 a.m. and had the fire under control about an hour later.

Lewchuk said there were four townhouse units in the affected complex. The fire broke out in one middle unit and spread to the other middle unit.

Both middle units were completely destroyed and Lewchuk said the end units will have water damage.

"One family has been displaced as a result but our emergency support response team has been activated to assist the family," she said.

It's not known whether the other units were occupied or if other residents have found their own accommodations, she added.

The causes of both fires are being investigated.