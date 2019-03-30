Firefighters battle blaze at historic Strathcona Hotel
Building dates back to 1891
Emergency crews are on scene at a fire at the historic Strathcona Hotel on Whyte Avenue Friday evening.
Police are directing traffic in the vicinity around the building, located at 10302 82nd Avenue. Gateway Blvd. is currently closed north of Whyte Avenue and traffic is being redirected eastbound on Whyte. The closure has caused traffic delays in the Whyte Avenue area.
At least two neighbouring buildings have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed the call came in at 9:26 p.m. with visible flames on the second floor of the building.
The building on the corner of Whyte Avenue and Gateway Blvd. dates back to 1891 and was being renovated and believed to be empty when the fire started.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Multiple fire trucks are on scene and firefighters continued to battle the blaze as of 11 p.m. MT. The fire is still considered a working fire and is not under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.