Firefighters battle blaze at historic Strathcona Hotel

Emergency crews are on scene at a fire at the historic Strathcona Hotel on Whyte Avenue Friday evening.

Police are directing traffic in the vicinity around the building, located at 10302 82nd Avenue. Gateway Blvd. is currently closed north of Whyte Avenue and traffic is being redirected eastbound on Whyte. The closure has caused traffic delays in the Whyte Avenue area.

At least two neighbouring buildings have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed the call came in at 9:26 p.m. with visible flames on the second floor of the building.

The building on the corner of Whyte Avenue and Gateway Blvd. dates back to 1891 and was being renovated and believed to be empty when the fire started.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Multiple fire trucks are on scene and firefighters continued to battle the blaze as of 11 p.m. MT. The fire is still considered a working fire and is not under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.