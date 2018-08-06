Edmonton firefighters battle 2 serious blazes since Sunday

An early morning fire destroyed a house under construction in the Griesbach neighbourhood early Monday morning, just hours after another serious blaze in Edmonton.

Michelle Gibson was awoken just after 2 a.m. by a bright light that was coming through her bedroom window. Then she heard the sound of something crackling.

"It was just so bright ... so we got up and we saw huge flames," she said.

After getting dressed, she went outside to get a better sense of what was happening.

Michelle Gibson woke early Monday morning to find a home down the street engulfed in flames. Her security camera recorded as another neighbour ran door to door to warn people. 0:17 "As soon as I stepped out of our back gate, I saw the whole frame of the house was completely on fire."

A neighbour went to every door on the street to warn residents about the blaze. Eventually a small group gathered with Gibson in the back alley. The fire occurred in the northwest corner of the Griesbach neighbourhood.

Fire crews arrived on the scene shortly after 2 a.m., battling both the blaze itself and trying to prevent further damage to houses close to the fire. The fire was declared under control before 3 a.m., said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokeswoman Suzzette Mellado.

"The basement walls are the only thing left standing," she said.

No one was injured and fire investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the fire.

Gibson said she's left wondering what could have started the blaze. She didn't see any work crews there that day.

"I think it left us feeling like we need to be prepared if something like that happened again ... it's a bit surreal."

Just a few hours earlier, fire crews were called to a different house fire in the Wolf Willow neighbourhood.

That fire started in a house on Wolf Willow Point around 7 p.m. No one was home at the time.

"The damage estimate is still under investigation," said Mellado. "But they think they're going to have to tear it down."