No injuries after fire at northwest Edmonton waste management facility

No one was hurt after a fire broke out at a waste management facility in northwest Edmonton on Sunday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson Suzette Mellado said the fire was reported at GFL Environmental at 20206 113th Avenue at about 3 a.m.

The fire was burning outside at the facility's solid waste transfer station.

There weren't many fire hydrants in the area, Mellado said, so crews brought in tanker trucks to provide water to help fight the blaze.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, stopping it from spreading to nearby buildings. It was declared under control at 6:20 a.m., but crews remained on scene Sunday afternoon to deal with smoldering waste.

A damage estimate has not yet been determined.