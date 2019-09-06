Investigators probing cause of Friday morning fire at Southgate Centre

The cause of a fire that broke out at a south Edmonton shopping mall Friday morning remains under investigation.

The fire started on the roof of the Hudson's Bay store at Southgate Centre, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Rowan Anderson said in an interview with CBC News.

Crews got the call around 5:43 a.m. and arrived on scene in the Empire Park neighbourhood six minutes later, Anderson said.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting from the roof of the Bay store. About 20 firefighters used a bucket lift to reach the roof.

The fire was brought under control just before 6:30 a.m.

It was out by 7:50 a.m., district fire chief Kevin Krzanstek said.

"We will have crews remaining on scene for a part of the day to ensure that there's no rekindle of the fire in the roof," Krzanstek said.

"Initial reports were that they'd been doing some roofing at Southgate, but like I said, at this point the cause is undetermined."

Fire investigators would remain on scene Friday, Krzanstek said.

Crews used tarps and buckets inside the store in an attempt to mitigate water damage, he said. Supervision of that work was taken over by store officials by 8 a.m., he added.

Krzanstek said the Bay would remain closed Friday so investigators could do their work and for cleanup, but the rest of the mall would be open for regular business hours.

There was no one inside the store at the time of the fire and no injuries, he said.

Southgate Centre, at the corner of 51st Avenue and 111th Street, has 165 retailers.