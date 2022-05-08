Edmonton Fire Rescue Services respond to fire in Griesbach

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) reported no injuries after a fire at 2657 Sir Arthur Currie Way Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for EFRS said they received a call at 7:08 p.m. and arrived at 7:13 p.m. Crews spent more than an hour trying to get the fire under control, according to EFRS

Six fire trucks, Emergency Medical Services, fire investigators and a district chief were among the first to arrive at the scene.

EFRS described the building as a fourplex and said two of the units in the building had been evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.