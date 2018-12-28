Black smoke from refinery caused by flaring, not fire

A plume of black smoke coming from an east Edmonton refinery stack is from flaring, not a fire, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, EFRS said it had received many calls from concerned residents about black smoke over the city.

The smoke is from flaring within an industrial facility, the fire service said.

We’ve received many calls about black smoke on the east side of the city. Please be advised that this is not a fire, but flaring from a refinery. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/flaring?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#flaring</a> —@EdmontonFire

Flares are used in refineries and petrochemical facilities to safely burn excess hydrocarbon gases that can't be recovered or recycled.

During flaring, excess gases are combined with steam or air, and burned off in the flare system to produce water vapour and carbon dioxide.