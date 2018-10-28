Fire destroys Edmonton auto parts business

A fire destroyed a Pick-n-Pull shop in northwest Edmonton Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the business — which buys and sells recycled auto parts, salvage vehicles and scrap metal — at around 3:30 a.m.

They arrived to find the building at 186th Street and 118-A Avenue engulfed in flames.

Around 40 firefighters fought the fire, which was declared under control by 7:45 a.m.

Firefighters remained on scene Sunday morning dousing hot spots.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.