Fire destroys Edmonton auto parts business
A fire destroyed a Pick-n-Pull shop in northwest Edmonton Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to the business — which buys and sells recycled auto parts, salvage vehicles and scrap metal — at around 3:30 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to find the building at 186th Street and 118-A Avenue engulfed in flames
A fire destroyed a Pick-n-Pull shop in northwest Edmonton Sunday morning.
Fire crews were called to the business — which buys and sells recycled auto parts, salvage vehicles and scrap metal — at around 3:30 a.m.
They arrived to find the building at 186th Street and 118-A Avenue engulfed in flames.
Around 40 firefighters fought the fire, which was declared under control by 7:45 a.m.
Firefighters remained on scene Sunday morning dousing hot spots.
No one was injured in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.