Skip to Main Content
West Edmonton fire damages 3 properties
New

West Edmonton fire damages 3 properties

Edmonton Fire Rescue officials are investigating the cause of a Monday night fire, which damaged three residential properties in west Edmonton.

Reports of explosion unconfirmed by fire officials

CBC News ·
The garage fire can be seen in the distance of his photograph posted to social media Monday night by a Parkview neighbourhood resident. (@TheRealTonyThep/Twitter )

Edmonton Fire Rescue officials are investigating the cause of a Monday night fire, which damaged three residential properties in west Edmonton.

The fire started inside a garage at 14515 88th Ave. in the Parkview neighbourhood, said Maya Filipovic, spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue in an interview Tuesday morning.

The building was in flames when crews arrived around 11 p.m., Filipovic said.

The fire spread to two neighbouring properties before it was fully extinguished by the six crews on scene, she said.

"The fire did spread to two houses, into the garage of one home, and then into another house," Filipovic said. "I don't know the extent of the damages, but we'll have all that confirmed once the investigators are done looking over things."

Crews were able to get the fire under control just before 11:30 p.m  It was fully extinguished by 1:45 a.m.

No one was in the home by the time firefighters arrived on scene and no one was injured, Filipovic said.

Some witnesses in the neighbourhood reported hearing a large explosion, but officials have not confirmed those details, she said.

"We don't have anything confirmed for that," Filipovic said. "We did have Hazmat on scene because there was a propane tank in the back [of the property] but we don't have any information about an explosion."

  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us